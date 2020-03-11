FORT BRIDGER — Jim Bridger District Winter Camporee and Klondike was took place Feb. 28-30 at historic Fort Bridger. Forty-seven Scouts BSA and their leaders from Troops 8, 86, 70 and 307 of Rock Springs, Troop 312 of Green River, and Troop 357 of Evanston took part in the event.
Troops completed for the Traveling Klondike Bear, which each year goes to the winning troop. The timed Klondike competition involved pulling troop sleds from station to station. At each station, Scouts had to perform a skill, such as carrying an injured Scout, building a fire, rescuing a person who had fallen through the ice, or racing on snowshoes. This year the bear went to Troop 357. Scouts BSA Troop 312 took second place, and Troop 307 took third.
The event chairman was Mike Adams and staffed by troop leaders and district committee members. The next district event will be Spring Camporee the weekend of April 24 at Camp Fife in Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.