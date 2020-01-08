ROCK SPRINGS — BSA Troop 86 conducted its final court of honor on Jan. 5 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building. The meeting marked the end of the troop being sponsored by the church. Awards were presented that had been earned in the last quarter of 2019.
The meeting also marked a new beginning for the troop, as it moves forward in 2020 with a new sponsor, new meeting place, and three new Scouts.
The court of honor, which was planned and conducted by Skyler Riddle, began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Guest speaker Josh Sorensen told of an experience he had as a boy where his troop took a wrong turn in the Wind Rivers and didn't end up at the top of a mountain where they planned to be. He said it was a great hike, though, and he didn't regret the experiences he had. He compared that to life. He said sometimes we end up going on different paths than we intended to, but that we should enjoy the journey.
Vera Trefethen conducted a special investiture ceremony for new Scouts Logan Conover and Deacon Hansen and welcomed them into the troop. They then received their Scout badges.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle presented 25 merit badges to troop members. The Groovy Patrol worked on the citizenship in the community merit badge as a patrol, and the Squid and Eagle Patrols had worked on the music merit badge. Other merit badges had been completed by Scouts working on their own with merit badges counselors.
Four Scouts were recognized by Riddle for advancing in rank since the last court of honor. Tucker Christensen had earned both second and first class. Skyler Riddle and Andrew Lauridsen received the rank of star, and Dalan Wiberg received the rank of life.
Riddle gave the yearly troop report for 2019. He said the troop had 17 nights of camping, including a week at Camp Bartlett. Twenty-four Troop members earned 165 merit badges, comprising 54 different topics. Forty-five rank advancements were earned during the year. Ty Davies, Ty Clark, Chandler Smith, J.P. Sorensen, Ethan Jensen, Dalyn Harris and Ryan Madsen earned the rank of Eagle.
Bishop Lamar Butterfield presented Riddle with the On My Honor adult religious award. J.P. Sorensen presented Riddle with an engraved plaque and picture of the troop as a thank you for his service.
Riddle gave the Scoutmaster's minute. It was followed by the closing prayer, pictures taken during the year and refreshments.
Troop 86, sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation, meets Thursday evenings at Rock Springs Young at Heart. It has 27 youth members. The leaders are Riddle, Cameron Davies and Vera Trefethen.
