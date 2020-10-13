Logan Conover and Dustin Conover

ROCK SPRINGS — From left Scout BSA Logan Conover and his dad, Dustin Conover, enjoy lunch while on a campout with Troop 86. Nineteen Scouts and four adults, including Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle, camped on Oct. 9 near Big Firehole and on Oct. 10 hiked and picked up litter.

