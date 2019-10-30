ROCK SPRINGS — Seven Scouts BSA completed the Collections Merit Badge Oct. 2 under the direction of counselor Vera Trefethen. The Scouts included Bob Aldred, Kylan Clark, Skyler Riddle, Christian Lauridsen, Alex Croft, Koen Asper and Andrew Lauridsen.
The Scouts began the badge in the summer by collecting postcards wherever they went on vacation. On Oct, 15 they met at the Trefethen home to assemble their cards into albums and learn the information they would need to know to complete the badge.
Trefethen showed the Scouts some of her favorite postcards, like the ones she collected in 1971 when she lived in Germany and the postcard of Table Rock Mountain, where her son received his Eagle Scout Award. She said the first postcard was printed in 1869 in Hungary, and the first US postcard in 1873. Postcard collecting, called deltiology, is the third largest collectable hobby in the world, after coin and stamp collecting.
The Scouts were taught how to preserve their collections, how postcards are graded, what postcard club they could join, what events are available for postcard collectors, how investing and speculation would apply to their collections. They also learned 10 terms commonly used in postcard collecting, such as deltiology, undivided back, view cards, and historical cards. Then they were sent home with study sheets.
On Oct. 22 the Scouts met to individually answer each question on the merit badge. For that, Trefethen was assisted by six other adults, including Cameron Davies, Steve Baker, Huie Hazlette, Kristi Young, Heather Young and Crystal McCort.
The Collections Merit Badge is one of 135 merit badge available for Scouts to earn. Some of the most popular merit badges are earned at Scout camp, such as Archery, Shootgun Shooting and Canoeing. Some merit badges that are required for Eagle, like Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation and Citizenship in the World, First Aid, Communications and Swimming are often completed as a troop. Scouts in Troops 85 and 86 completed the Swimming Merit Badge with Ben Hansen Oct. 3. Next they will work on Citizenship in the Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.