ROCK SPRINGS — Eight Boy Scouts began work on their Coin Collecting merit badges on Feb. 12 at the home of Vera Trefethen. The Scouts included Ty Corbett, Koen Asper, Logan Conover, Skyler Riddle, Hunter Murray, Adam Lemon, J.P. Sorensen and Elijah Goff.
Trefethen taught and tested the Scouts on information they needed to know for the badge, such as coin collecting terms, grading terms, how to store collections, and how to use coin reference catalogs. She was assisted by Errica Asper.
The Scouts were then given the assignment to collect at least five coins from the State Quarter program, a date set of coins for every year since the year of their birth and a set of current U.S coins that included one coin of each denomination. They also had to collect five different grade examples of the same coin type, learn how coins are made, and view the website of the U. S. mint and report what they learned.
Before the Scouts could meet again, due to social distancing, their troop meetings were canceled, so they went online to complete the badge. Three Scouts completed it, and the other five are still working on it. The Scouts belong to Scouts BSA Troop 86, which meets at Rock Springs Young at Heart. Their scoutmaster is Nathan Riddle.
