ROCK SPRINGS — A month's worth of collecting postal items that came in the mail and a meeting with merit badge counselor Ben Hansen culminated in the completion of the Stamp Collecting Merit Badge for seven Scouts on Jan. 14.
The Scouts monitored their families' mail for the month of December, and kept such items as postal cards, postmarks, stamped envelopes, commemorative stamps and definitely stamps. The items were then put in stamp albums.
On Jan. 7 they met at the home of Scout leader Vera Trefethen. They learned the information they needed to complete the badge, such as a short history of stamp collecting, the types of stamps, and how to preserve stamps. They were individually tested on the information. Trefethen was assisted by Samantha Conover.
On Jan. 14 they met at the Trefethen home again. They researched about a famous person featured on a stamp, designed their own stamps, used stamp tongs, and learned how to use a stamp catalog. Counselor Ben Hansen then met with them individually to view their stamp albums and pass them on the badge.
Scouts completing the badge included Skyler Riddle, Josh Davies, Logan Conover, Deacon Hansen, Ty Corbett, Christian Lauridsen, and Andrew Lauridsen.
The Scouts belong to Scout BSA Troop 86, which meets Thursdays at the Young at Heart Senior and Community Center.
