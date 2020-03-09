SWEETWAER COUNTY — The Boy Scouts of America has gone through several significant changes in the last year, and is now ready to continue serving the youth of southwest Wyoming more effectively than ever.
Scouts now have four Cub Scout Packs for children grades kindergarten through fifth grades in Rock Springs; two in Green River; and five Scouts BSA Troops for children in the fifth grade up to age 18 in Rock Springs, and two Troops in Green River.
Programs are available for both boys and girls, in order to make it more family friendly. Some Cub Scout Packs are strictly for boys, and some have both boys and girls. At the Troop level boys and girls are in completely separate Troops, and both are available.
The Scouting program in Sweetwater County invites children to join, what they consider to be the greatest values-developing program there is for children. The program is always looking for adult volunteers as well.
For more information call Budd Allen at 307-707-5365.
