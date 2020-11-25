ROCK SPRINGS — BSA Troop 86, sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation, conducted a virtual Court of Honor Nov. 19.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle recognized Scouts for the badges they had earned since the troop's last Court of Honor in July and showed pictures of troop campouts and other activities in 2020.
The Scouts received their badges Nov. 21 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain building parking lot before they participated in Scouting for Food.
Ninety-five merit badges were awarded to troop members, including badges for Truck Transportation, Welding, and Fingerprinting.
Five new Scouts were recognized for earning the rank of Scout, including Logan May, Josh Harris, Braxton Reed, Reiden Godfrey and Gregory Lauridsen. Lauridsen and Ty Corbett were recognized for earning Tenderfoot. First Class badges went to Logan Conover, Bob Aldred and Adam Lemon. Ryan Madsen received his Gold Eagle Palm.
Riddle recognized Elijah Goff as the Kamping King because he had 45 nights of troop camping, the most of any Scout in the troop. Skyler Riddle had earned the most merit badges in 2020, which were 18. Soren Christensen and Loren Asper came in second place, each earned 17 merit badges.
The troop attended Camp Hunt in the summer, participated in Bike the Bear, and participated in six troop campouts in 2020. The troop's regular meetings take place at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
Troop 86 currently has 34 registered Scouts. Leaders include Riddle, Cameron Davies and Vera Trefethen.
