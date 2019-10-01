Eli Wall
Buy Now

ROCK SPRINGS — Eli Wall displays the model rocket he assembled and launched on Sept. 28 at the Church of Latter-day Saints Rock Springs Stake Center. Wall was one of 10 Scouts who attended Rock Springs Stake Day Camp. Activities included assembling care packages for the military, a discussion required for the Faith in God award, and assembling and launching model rockets. The event was hosted stake’s primary presidency.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.