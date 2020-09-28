ROCK SPRINGS — Six families with sons in BSA Troop 86 are more prepared for an emergency because of their sons' participation in an Emergency Preparedness Merit Badge workshop. The workshop was conducted by counselor Vera Trefethen and committee member Jen Wiberg.
Scouts who attended were Koen Asper, Dalan Wiberg, Andrew Lauridsen, Skyler Riddle, Elijah Goff and Adam Lemon.
If your family had to evacuate in case of a natural emergency, would you be able to grab a kit with food and other supplies to last 72 hours? Would you know what to do? At the workshop, the Scouts were taught how to respond to emergencies such as fires, car crashes, food poisoning, vehicles stalled in a blizzard, earthquakes, boating accidents, tornados, gas leaks, flooding and avalanches.
The Scouts also had to show how to safely rescue a person from touching a live electric wire or with their clothes on fire or from drowning.
The final requirement as a group was to participate in a troop mobilization and mock search and rescue mission. Sept. 25 Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle summoned the troop to the desert off Summit Drive to look for a "lost child." Four leaders and 20 Scouts responded to the call out. They lined up and made sweeps until the "lost child" was found.
For his Scoutmaster's Minute, Riddle emphasized the importance of being prepared physically and spiritually for emergencies.
To complete the merit badge, the six Scouts were assigned to put together personal emergency service packs for a troop mobilization call and family 72 hour emergency kits, practice a home fire drill and teach their families how to respond to 10 common emergency situations. When they have done all of their home assignments, they will meet with Trefethen to complete the badge.
