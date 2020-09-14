ROCK SPRINGS — Cooking, exploring, and knot tying were on the agenda on Sept. 11-12 when Scout BSA Troop 86 camped at the Pioneer Trails Picnic Area.
Twelve Scouts attended. They were accompanied by Dustin Conover and Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle.
A knot tying competition took place, and Andrew Lauridsen and Logan Conover tied for first place, with a time of 45 seconds for tying the seven basic knots needed for First Class rank.
On Aug. 28-29, the troop camped on the grounds of Mountain States Pressure Service. Owner Josh Sorensen arranged for the Scouts to earn the welding merit badge Friday evening and the truck transportation merit badge Saturday. Friday evening the troop had a campfire program that included the respectful retiring of a tattered American flag.
The troop's next campout will be Sept. 25-26 on Bear Lake. They will participate in a district event, Bike the Bear, where they will bike 50 miles around the lake.
Troop 86, sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation, meets Thursdays at Rock Springs Young at Heart.
Scouts BSA encourages boys in kindergarten through fifth grade to join Cub Scout Pack 86, earn Cub Scouting's highest award, and bridge into the troop.
Cub Scout registration will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at White Mountain Library.
Interested parents can also contact Vera Trefethen at 307-382-8755.
