Scouts BSA Hunter and Conner Murray of Troop 86 hold the garbage bags they later filled with litter while participating May 9 in the city-wide cleanup. Troop members, wearing face masks and social distancing from others not in their immediate families, picked up 41 bags of litter.
ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Troop 86 took part in the city-wide cleanup on May 9. Practicing suggested social distancing measures, they collected 41 bags of litter in their assigned area and will return later to pick up more. Scouts taking part in the cleanup included Logan Conover, Hunter Murray, Bob Aldred, Soren Christensen, Cameron May, Andrew Lauridsen, Austin Riddle, Elijah Goff, Tucker Christensen, Skyler Riddle, Taysum Cutler, Conner Murray and Alex Croft. Others participating with the group included Vera Trefethen, Ken Cutler, Sara Croft and Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle.
Troop 86 has not met indoors since school was canceled, but they have been busy online completing badges they had previously started.
Seven Scouts completed Coin Collecting with counselor Trefethen. They included Ty Corbett, Skyler Riddle, Logan Conover, Hunter Murray, J.P. Sorensen, Koen Asper and Elijah Goff.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle worked with five Scouts who completed their Communication Merit Badges. They were Skyler Riddle, Cameron May, Dalan Wiberg, Conner Murray and Elijah Goff.
Koen Asper and Tucker Christensen completed their Family Life Merit Badges. Family Life requires Scouts to do 90 days of home chores, conduct a family meeting, do a project that helps the family and lead the whole family in doing a project. It is the perfect merit badge to do while staying at home, according to counselor Vera Trefethen.
Boards of Review took place virtually. As a result, Deacon Hansen and Logan Conover are Tenderfoot Scouts, and Soren Christensen, Deegan Smith and Cameron May are Life Scouts.
Under normal circumstances, Troop 86 meets Thursdays at Rock Springs Young at Heart. It is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick and has an enrollment of 28 Scouts. Troop members are currently working online on the Camping or Law Merit Badges or on the rank of Second Class. The troop is looking forward to attending Camp Hunt in August.
