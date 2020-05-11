ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Troop 86 took part in Rock Springs’ annual citywide cleanup on May 9. Practicing suggested social distancing measures, they collected 41 bags of litter in their assigned area and will return later to pick up more.
Scouts taking part in the cleanup included Logan Conover, Hunter Murray, Bob Aldred, Soren Christensen, Cameron May, Andrew Lauridsen, Austin Riddle, Elijah Goff, Tucker Christensen, Skyler Riddle, Taysum Cutler, Conner Murray and Alex Croft. Others participating with the group included Vera Trefethen, Ken Cutler, Sara Croft and Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle.
Troop 86 has not met indoors since school was canceled, but members have been busy online completing badges they had previously started.
Seven Scouts completed coin collecting with counselor Trefethen. They were Ty Corbett, Skyler Riddle, Logan Conover, Hunter Murray, J.P. Sorensen, Koen Asper and Elijah Goff.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle worked with five Scouts who completed their communication merit badges. They were Skyler Riddle, Cameron May, Dalan Wiberg, Conner Murray and Elijah Goff.
Koen Asper and Tucker Christensen completed their family life merit badges, which require Scouts to do 90 days of home chores, conduct a family meeting, do a project that helps the family and lead the whole family in doing a project. It is the perfect merit badge to do while staying at home, according to counselor Trefethen.
Boards of Review took place virtually. As a result, Deacon Hansen and Logan Conover are Tenderfoot Scouts, and Soren Christensen, Deegan Smith and Cameron May are Life Scouts.
Under normal circumstances, Troop 86 meets Thursdays at Rock Springs Young at Heart. It is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick and has an enrollment of 28 Scouts. Troop members are currently working online on the camping or law merit badges or on the rank of second class. The troop is looking forward to attending Camp Hunt in August, according to a press release.
ABOUT THE CLEANUP
2020 marks the 17th hosting of the citywide cleanup.While cleanup efforts often concentrated on a single day in the past, this year residents are encouraged to practice safe distancing and clean up the community throughout the month of May.
To participate, people are advised to keep at least 6 feet apart and wear personal protective equipment, such as masks, heavy gloves, and thick clothing. The public should call the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771 to know where people plan to clean so it can direct others to untouched areas.
After clearing an area, cleaners are asked to placed the filled bags in a conspicuous and easy to access area for city employees to collect. In addition, cleanup participants can post their bags on social media and email them to ceo@rockspringschamber.com with a challenge for others to try to pick up even more trash.
Last, people are encouraged to have fun, work hard and be safe.
Organizers note that cleanup participants have gathered an estimated 1,082 tons of garbage over the past 16 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.