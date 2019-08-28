ROCK SPRINGS — In addition to regular camping activities, like making S'mores over a campfire, sleeping in tents and cooking meals, Scouts in Rock Springs Troop 86 had the opportunity to help with an Eagle Scout service project and earn the Indian Lore Merit Badge on their Aug. 16-17 campout along the Green River on Grazing Association land.
For his Eagle Scout project, Chandler Smith led the troop in encircling trees with wire to protect them. The wire keeps cattle and other animals from removing bark from the trees, and the trees in turn provide shade for the cattle and homes for birds. Helping Smith with the project were Scouts Deegan Smith, Alex Alvey, Ryan Madsen, Josh Davies, Elijah Goff, Jack Aanerud, Soren Christensen and leaders Nathan Riddle, Eric Annerud and Paul Alvey.
Other Scouts earned the Indian Lore Merit Badge with counselor Vera Trefethen. They learned about the Indians in different regions of the United States, sewed medicine bags, made pueblos, and taught each other Indian games.
Their favorite game was the ball race played by Indians in the Southwest,
in which teams of players kicked an object like a rock, wooden ball, or cow bladder, from the starting point to the finish line, according to Trefethen. The course was sometimes 30 miles long. Some Indians ran the race to bring rain. After the race, the balls would be buried to make the crops grow.
The Scouts also listed things others adopted from the American Indians,
such as potatoes, tomatoes, pumpkins, kayaks, canoes, moccasins, ponchos, parkas and the names of 26 states.
Scouts completing the badge included Andrew Lauridsen, Christian Lauridsen, Skyler Riddle, Tucker Christensen and Koen Asper.
Scouts BSA Troop 86 is sponsored by the Foothill Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When the Church drops the sponsorship of troops at the end of 2019, Troop 86 will continue with a different sponsor. Interested boys are encouraged to contact Nathan Riddle or Trefethen to join.
