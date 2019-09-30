ROCK SPRINGS — Fifteen Scouts BSA from five troops sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated weekly workshops from Aug. 10 through Sept. 24, hosted by counselor Vera Trefethen.
The workshops gave the Scouts the opportunity to earn their Citizenship in Nation Merit Badges. Those completing their badges included Andrew Lauridsen, Skyler Riddle, Eli Wall, Alex Croft, Tucker Christensen, Christian Lauridsen, Koen A,sper and Bob Aldred. Others with requirements left to complete include Lincoln Smith, Colton Slaugh, Kade Wells, Kaleb Cheney, Soren Christensen, Josh Davies and Taysum Cutler.
Those who assisted Trefethen included Cameron Davies, Steven Baker, Nathan Riddle, Sara Croft, Marla Cheney, Crystal McCort and Ken Cutler.
Scouts who attendesd the workshop had the opportunity to tour the Bureau of Land Management wild horse holding facility or the United States Post Office in Rock Springs and also visit the Slovenski Dom. They also read and discussed a speech of national importance, wrote letters to Senator Mike Enzi, watched national news five days in a row, and personally answered questions about being a good citizen and about the Declaration of Independence, Preamble, Constitution and the amendments.
Citizenship in the Nation is one of 135 badges Scouts BSA can earn. Other badges require Scouts to swim, hike, camp, cook, play Indian games, learn leatherwork, safely use an ax, weave baskets, canoe, kayak, play chess, collect coins, ride bikes, fish, learn first aid, geocach, golf, shoot model rockets, snowshoe, ski, weld, carve wood and shoot rifles.
Parents who are interested in signing their school -age sons and daughters up for Scouts should contact Scout Executive Budd Allen at 307-707-5365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.