ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Ty Corbett, Gregory Lauridsen, Logan Conover and Braxton Reed visited the Bureau of Land Management wild horse holding facility overlook on Oct. 29 as part of their Citizenship in the Nation Merit Badges with counselor Vera Trefethen.
To earn the badge, the Scouts must watch national news five consecutive days, write a letter to a Wyoming senator, learn how to be a good citizen, read a speech of national importance and discuss the significance of the Declaration of Independence, Preamble, Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Others who worked on the Badge included Logan May, Adam Lemon, Josh Harris and Reiden Godfrey.
