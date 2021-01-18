ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Logan May shows stamps he collected for the Stamp Collecting Merit Badge on Jan. 16. In his right hand is one he soaked off an envelope for one requirement on the badge. Other requirements include learning to identify definitive, commemorative, semi-postal, and special stamps, design your own stamp, research a person on a stamp, and put together a stamp album with stamps collected in your family mail. May, Gregory Lauridsen, Josh Harris, Reiden Godfrey and Braxton Reed, members of the Turtle Patrol of Troop 86, meet virtually with leader Vera Trefethen for assistance in completing the badge requirements. Later they will meet with counselor Ben Hansen to complete the badge.