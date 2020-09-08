ROCK SPRINGS — Ashley E. Simpson received the Program for Continuing Education grant from P.E.O. Chapter A.E. to aid with her completion of the electrical and instrumentation technology degree from Western Wyoming Community College. Simpson is currently employed at Mountainaire Animal Clinic as a large animal veterinarian tech. She was recommended by Vickie Taylor Zancanella from P.E.O. Chapter B.C.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization dedicated to furthering the education of women around the world.
For more information visit www.peointernational.org.
