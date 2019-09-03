ROCK SPRINGS — “Where in the world are you going?” will be the theme of the Wednesday, Sept. 11, breakfast buffet meeting of the Rock Springs Christian Women’s Club.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs. The event costs $10.
Ellyce Thomas of Cotopaxi, Colorado, will provide special music and speak on the topic “When all else fails, use GPS!”
Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped item for the white elephant gift exchange.
RSVPs and cancellations can be made by contacting Marj Schaefer at 307-382-2499 or Mary Lou Jessen at 307-362-3829.
