ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs awarded grant recipients for the spring semester at Western Wyoming Community College. Each recipient received $500 each. Recipients inclued A.J. Maughn, Carol Ann Larson, Anthony Mitchell and Michaelee Wisniewski. Woman's Club is able to award these grants with community support from fundraisers. The Woman's Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
