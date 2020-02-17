ROCK SPRINGS — Marcia Volner of Woman’s Club of Rock Springs presented the club's final fundraising check to Actor’s Mission on Feb. 12. The club recognized the importance of having Actor’s Mission in our community and made fundraising for them their Community Improvement Project for 2019. The $361 was raised by a variety of raffle baskets at their booth at Farmers Market over the summer. Woman's Club appreciate all those who supported their fundraising efforts by purchasing raffle tickets. Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming. for more information, or to become a member visit www.gfwcrocksprings.org. Pictured from left are Volner, Norma Prevedal, Barbra Smith and Vicki Roth.
