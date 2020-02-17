ROCK SPRINGS — Marcia Volner of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs presented the club's final fundraising check to the Actors' Mission on Feb. 12. The club made fundraising for the group its community improvement project for 2019. The $361 was raised by a variety of raffle baskets at the club's booth at farmers markets over the summer. The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Wyoming. For more information or to become a member, visit www.gfwcrocksprings.org. Presentation participants include, from left, Volner, Norma Prevedal, Barbra Smith and Vicki Roth.