ROCK SPRINGS — Woman's Club of Rock Springs presented three recipients with $250 checks.
Scott Kitchner represented the Scotish Rite Language Center, which provides a speech therapist for children who need improved communication. They test and provide services for free.
Joyce Corcoran represented St. Christopher's Highway. The organization is a travel assistance program. Volunteers are available 24/7 to answer the calls for help. Some things they may provide are lodging, food, gasoline, transportation, clothing and even car repair. The phone number for Green River, Rock Springs and Wamsutter is 307-350-1629.
Tanesa Congdon represented the YMCA, which provides child care, a domestic violence advocacy center and financial empowerment education.
Members of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs said they work hard raising funds so they can give back to community through donations such as these and book grants to Western Wyoming Community College students.
As with many organizations, this is a hard time for fundraising. The Woman’s Club appreciates any help with its current fundraiser sales and raffle, in lieu of a holiday house this year. For the baked goods, decorations and craft items, visit go.rallyup.com/holidayhouse2020sale. For the raffle, visit go.rallyup.com/holidayhouse2020.
The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.