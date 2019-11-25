ROCK SPRINGS Jennifer Messer, Museum Coordinator at the Rock Springs Historical Museum and club member Leslie Jo Gatti were the guest speakers during the Nov. 19 general meeting of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs at the Rock Springs Library.
Messer spoke about upcoming events at the museum. The Marguerite Santa will play at the museum from 6:30-7:30 p.m. from Dec. 2-31 and may be viewed through the fire station doors. Another upcoming event is the Holiday parade in Rock Springs which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Beginning at 4 p.m., the museum will have cookies and hot chocolate. Their gift store is full of books and other items, including ones for children, according to a press release. The Woman's Club of Rock Springs has a large exhibit that will be on display through the end of January.
Gatti spoke about her experience in the military as part of the Women's Army Corp. She was sworn in July 1969 during the Vietnam war era. She met her husband John Gatti who was also in the service and they were married just before Leslie Jo Gatti was released from service in the Army.
The upcoming Holiday House, which will be from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 6, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7was also discussed. The raffle drawing for 21 items with tickets on sale now and at Holiday House will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7. The location of the Holiday House is 2401 Lacebark Lane in Rock Springs. The members were informed that a silent auction for a Christmas Village will not take place as previously thought. Members were encouraged to plan their baked goods and finish their crafts to bring to sell.
Lynn Mornar was initiated into the club. Andra Bragg has also joined us but was unavailable for initiation.
The club also had guests from the state board of directors in attendance. Mary Lee Dixon State President, Nancy Kaufman President Elect and Patricia Peoples Vice President who drove in from Cheyenne to attend. Dixon addressed the club.
Vi Gessner and Connie Gradert were hostesses. Dickies Barbecue was served.
Others in attendance include Marcia Volner, Shirley Black, Mary Lou Henderson, Jacki Allison, Edna Larsen, Juanita Angeli, Sharon Burgman, Debra Palmer, April Dittman, Betty Jean Carter, Cindy Wakefield, Cindy Moore, Maggie Choate, Paula MaHaffey and guests Georgeen Harris, Toamacita Becenti and another guest.
