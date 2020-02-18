ROCK SPRINGS — Woman’s Club of Rock Springs has continued to raise money to give back to the community for its’ 98th year. The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Wyoming.
The club has been able to give eight $500 grants to fulltime students attending Western Wyoming Community College this year. These may be applied for through the organization’s Website or by contacting a member. Woman’s Club gave $1,000 to the Scottish Rite for their language program; $300 to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center; $350 to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for the beautiful flowers downtow; $500 to Cowboys Against Cancer; and $1,000 to Waldner House, a place for out of town cancer patients to stay while receiving treatment at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. There have been many other donations in varying amounts as well for a variety of causes.
The Holiday House Fundraiser was another record-breaking year. The hosts were Shanon and Rob DeBermardi. The club members expressed their appreciation to them as well as the community support they received.
Woman’s Club also supported the canine police dogs in the Rock Springs Police Department by purchasing a vest for a dog for $950. They have have made a second vest for a dog, Leo, who will be for his vest in about April, as part of their Community Improvement project for 2020.
The Actor’s Mission was their Community Improvement Project for 2019 and $861 was donated.
The club celebrated The Year of the Woman in Wyoming by collecting historical artifacts and documents and donating them to the Rock Springs Historical Museum. The museum did a display highlighting Woman’s Club. The group also donated $500 for a mural painting downtown that was dedicated to women.
The club supported the White Mountain Library and the Rock Springs Library by donating money for Dr. Seuss books and helped with programs for Dr. Seuss Day. The members also read to students from the schools involved in Wyoming Reads, which, according to a press release, the members thoroughly enjoyed. Christmas trees were decorated at both libraries for the final time. This has been a tradition of many years but with the library unable to store the decorations the Woman’s Club was put in a position to sell or donate the ornaments elsewhere.
Edna Larsen, Woman’s Club’s Home Life chairman has taken books and books on CD donated by members to the Home Delivered Meals Program where they have set up a donation program for people who are receive meals
Mary Lou Henderson is chairman for The Woman’s Club’s Lending Closet which loans out medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, knee scooters, shower chairs and toilet risers to people in the community free of charge. Five members spent 100.5 hours on this project. You may contact them through their website to inquire about the availability of items or to donate. The first wheelchair was loaned out in 1950.
April Dittman is the group’s Junior Special Programs chairman. She put out blue and silver pinwheels donated by the club in front of the Headstart building in April. These pinwheels represent the right of children to have a wonderful childhood free of fear an injury. Dittman also took our donation of $100 to Youth Home, Inc.
Woman’ Club support Youth Art Month by taking artwork from local students to their state convention in April. The winners at state are given monetary awards and the local club also contributes to these local artists.
Woman’s Club supports our veterans, both men and women, in a variety of ways. Chairman for this program is Charlette Stewart. She collects blankets made by members, socks and underwear which are then donated to the Veterans’ Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City, where most of our local veterans go for services. They also put together large bags or purses with personal hygiene items to be given specifically to women veterans in need.
Woman’s Club donates varying in-kind donations as well. Blankets for Blankets for Love, Food to homeless vets, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center and Soles for Souls are a few. The group also helped with a blood drive.
The club continues to be very active after 98 years of service. As with all volunteer organizations they continue to look for new members to be able to continue this service to our community.
The general meeting are once per month for nine months out of the year as well as section meetings for Garden, Literature and Busy Hands Sections.
For more information visit http://www.gfwcrocksprings.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSpringsGfwcWyoming/ .
