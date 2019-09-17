ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs General Federation of Women's Clubs — Wyoming has started their year with two section meetings.
The first section meeting, gardening, took place on Sept. 3, at the Rock Springs Library. The Speaker was Master Gardner Kelly Strampe . Her topic was "Promoting Pollinators on Your Place — A Wyoming Guide." Those in attendance for this informative program were Mary Lou Henderson, Charlette Stewart, Betty Lou Auld, Beverly Blackwell, Leslie Jo Gatti, Shirley Black, Jeanne Weidner and Vi Gessner.
The second section meeting, literature, met on Sept. 10. Members shared brief reports on what they have recently read. Jeanne Weidner has read the newest C.J. Box book called "Roofs," Shirley Black read "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens which has been No. 1 on many book charts recently. B.J. Carter read an article she has written for Crime Stoppers on human trafficking. It was mentioned that GFWC Las Vegas has opened a house with money donated by bar owners to help victims of human trafficking.
This is a signature program for all GFWC Clubs to do projects to increase awareness and help with prevention of domestic abuse including human trafficking. Marcia Volner enjoyed a book by JR Ward called Devil's Cut, Leslie Jo Gatti listened to Chosen Prey by John Sanford. Beverly Blackwell is enjoying short stories by Agatha Christie, and Charlette Stewart continues her reading on World War II.
The highlight of our Literature Section was awarding Jeanne Weidner her 40 year pin and certificate. She has been an active member of the club for 40 years and is a wealth of information on the history of Woman's Club.
