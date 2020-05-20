ROCK SPRINGS — Six members of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs and two volunteers participated in the City Wide Spring Clean up on May 16, staying safe while practicing social distancing and gathering trash at exit 107. The city did not have its usual clean up day due to coronavirus but suggested people go out in May and clean up when they could.
The group filled about six bags of trash which President Marcia Volner said was nice as there is usually much more. Nothing really unusual was found this time, but last year one member did find a $100 bill. The city has filled in the ditch that ran through there which makes clean up much easier as members use to have to get down in the muddy ditch to retrieve trash.
The Woman’s Club cleans up exit 107 twice a year as their adopted section since approximately 2012. The reason they selected that section was the club set up to have the trees planted there in 2011. It was Arbor Day that year when 29 trees were planted. The Woman's Club got a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation for $7,000 and also contributed a $1,000 from the club. Many people were involved in making this a reality, including the City of Rock Springs, WYDOT, the city of Rock Springs Parks Department and the University of Wyoming Master Gardeners.
The project started from an idea that the then president of Woman's Club of Rock Springs General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming Felicia Hatt had of doing something to make sure the lone tree at the exit was taken care of. From this thought the Woman's club expanded the idea so that the exit has the trees there today.
For more information visit http://www.gfwcrocksprings.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSpringsGfwcWyoming/.
