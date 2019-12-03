ROCK SPRINGS — Chapter L P.E.O. invites local women to a Christmas social and dinner.
The event will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Robber’s Roost in the Outlaw Inn, 1630 Elk St. Organizers encourage women to bring a friend to join the holiday spirit.
Participants are asked to bring three favorite things unwrapped for a fun exchange. All proceeds from the exchange will go to support Chapter L P.E.O.’s educational scholarships.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization’s main purpose is to promote education for women.
