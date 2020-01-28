ROCK SPRINGS — Emmy Nielsen, in-home services director and dementia care certified DC-C/ACCS from Rock Springs Young at Heart, was the guest speaker during the general meeting of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs.
Nielson gave an informative talk at the Jan. 21 meeting at Roadhouse 307. She directs a program which provides support to help seniors and disabled to stay in their homes. Services are also provided for caregivers who are in need of help as well. This program is supported by federal grants and United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Nielsen gets other programs in the community involved as she sees needs that clients need to be filled.
Club members discussed recent donations including 10 red, white and blue scarves and two hats to Special Olympics; baskets for a Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County fundraiser; blankets, socks and underwear to be taken to the Veterans Affairs hHospital in Salt Lake City; and four $500 grants to students attending Western Wyoming Community College.
The club is also putting together bags with personal items to give to women veterans, continuing to collect shoes for Soles4Souls, dimes for March of Dimes, money for Operation Smile, and fundraising for another protective vest for the police K-9 Fen.
The group also removed historical documents and objects as well as other items stored at the Rock Springs Library. The club will now host section and board meetings at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building in the upstairs meeting room at 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.
Members in attendance included Marcia Volner, Leslie Jo Gatti, Shirley Black, Vi Gessner, Jackie Allison, Juanita Angeli, Charlette Stewart, Cindy Wakefield, Mary Lou Henderson, Judy Litchfield, Andra Bragg, Edna Larson, Cindy Moore and Maggie Choate.
The Rock Springs Woman's Club is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Wyoming.
The next general meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Roadhouse 307 restaurant. For more information, go to www.gfwcrocksprings.org or www.facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSpringsGfwcWyoming.
