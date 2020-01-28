ROCK SPRINGS — Emmy Nielsen, In-Home Services Director and Dementia Care Certified DC-C/ACCS from Young at Heart Center was the guest speaker during the general meeting of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs on Jan. 21 at Roadhouse 307.
Nielson gave an informative talk. She directs a program which provides support in homes to help seniors and disabled to stay in their homes. Services are also provided for care givers who are in need of help as well. This program is supported by federal grants and also United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Nielsen gets other programs in the community involved as she sees needs that clients need to be filled.
The club discussed recent donations including 10 scarves and two hats to Special Olympics in their colors this year of red, white and blue, baskets donated to a Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County fundraiser, donations of blankets, socks and underwear to be taken to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salt Lake City, and four $500 grants to students attending Western Wyoming Community College.
The club is also putting together bags with personal items to give to women veterans, continuing to collect shoes for Soles4Souls, dimes for March of Dimes, money for Operation Smile, and fundraising for another protective vest for the police canine Fen.
All of our historical documents and objects as well as other items stored at the Rock Springs Library have been removed. The club will now have its section meetings and board meetings at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building in the upstairs meeting room at 333 Broadway St.
Members in attendance included Marcia Volner, Leslie Jo Gatti, Shirley Black, Vi Gessner, Jackie Allison, Juanita Angeli, Charlette Stewart, Cindy Wakefield, Mary Lou Henderson, Judy Litchfield, Andra Bragg, Edna Larson, Cindy Moore and Maggie Choate.
The Rock Springs Woman's Club is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
The next general meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Roadhouse 307 restaurant.
For more www.gfwcrocksprings.org or on Facebook. You are welcome to contact the group through either of these sites.
