Woman's Club donates to Youth Home

ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs donated $100 to Youth Home, Inc. This was done as part of our International Federation's Advocates for Children Week in October. The check was presented on Oct. 31. The club's Junior Special Programs area supports youth in our community. Pictured from left are David Thorne and Amber Everman of the Youth Home and Chairman April Dittman of the Woman's Club's Junior Special Programs.

