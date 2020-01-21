ROCK SPRINGS — Zachary Steven Croft received Scouting's highest rank, the Eagle Award, on Jan. 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building.
While in Scouting, he earned 15 merit badges beyond those required for Eagle, Which earned him the Silver Palm. For his Eagle Scout service project, he led others in sewing lap protectors for residents at Sage View Care Center.
Croft's Court of Honor was conducted by Eagle Scout Josh Sorensen, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rock Springs Stake Presidency. It began with an opening flag ceremony by Scout BSA Troop 85. Linda Smith, Croft's maternal grandmother, gave the invocation.
Guest speaker Vera Trefethen told of the importance of being an Eagle Scout. She said in a press release that it is taken into consideration when one applies for college and that it is generally the only high school achievement that one would put on their resume for the rest of their life. She said since the first boy achieved Eagle in 1912, roughly 2 % of boys in the program have earned it, because a Scout must complete more than 400 requirements, including keeping track of finances for 13 consecutive weeks and doing five family chores for 90 days. She said that a Scout must also have parents and leaders who are onboard.
The program included a slide show of Croft since he joined Scouting at age 8, then Scoutmaster Neal Asper presented Croft with his Eagle Badge. Asper said how he had enjoyed watching Croft mature and grow through the years and that Croft was always willing to help when there was an opportunity to serve others.
Croft presented Eagle mom and Eagle dad pins to his parents, Dr. Steven and Sara Croft. He gave mentor pins to Scoutmaster Asper and to Rob Salisbury, who had been his leader when he was eleven. Croft's dad presented his son with a commemorative Eagle dollar and his mother gave him a blanket with an Eagle on it.
Salisbury then explained the importance of the Eagle Badge and the promises a Scout makes when he receives it. Troop 85 performed a closing flag ceremony. The benediction was given by Croft's maternal grandfather, Jeff Smith, and refreshments were served.
Croft, is 14 years old and in ninth grade. He is an avid reader and enjoys playing board and video games. He also enjoys camping, hiking, skiing and building with Legos.
