GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Theater Department is inviting everyone to join them for four side-splitting performances of Clue: On Stage!
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery, according to a press release. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Led by the Wadsworth the butler (Ethan Peterson), Miss Scarlett (Sandra Figenser), Professor Plum (Eli Thomas), Mrs. White (Emmalee Skinner), Mr. Green (Forbes Reynolds), Mrs. Peacock (Amber Gambles) and Colonel Mustard (Tristen Higbee) race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
"'Clue' is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where, and with what!" the press release said.
"Clue" marks the twenty third production of the Green River High School Theater Department since Bradlee W. Skinner took over the helm in the 2017-2018 school year. This production involves students from grades nine through twelve.
"Clue" will open with a performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. There will be three more performances at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, 14, and 16. All performances will be hosted in the Green River High School Theatre.
Advance tickets are available at the Green River High School Main Office and online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42383.
Advanced tickets purchased online are $5, or tickets are available for $7 at the door. Due to current restrictions, each show will only have 250 seats available for in-person viewing of each performance. As such, live streaming services of each showing are also available. You can purchase live streaming tickets at the same website link as tickets for only $20 per household.
For more information, check the Green River High School Theatre Facebook page, email GRHStheatre@swcsd2.org, or call (307) 872-4747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.