ROCK SPRINGS — Many of you may have known Charles Sykes when he worked for the Sweetwater County Health Department and retired due to health issues.
On March 20, 2020, he had to be taken by life flight to the University of Utah where he is being treated for brain trauma due to an accident. At this time, doctors don't know all the areas of the brain that have been affected or what his final outcome will be. Once he is medically stable, timeline unknown, he will be assessed to return home.
Charles will not be able to return home until facility and safety measures have been taken. To meet requirements, remodeling is necessary to provide a bedroom, bathroom and handicapped facilities on the main floor to address safety needs.
Due to remodeling requirements and medical expenses that have fallen upon the family, they are asking for assistance from the community. Anyone who would like more information or an update on Charles' medical condition is welcome call a family member. An account for donations has been created at Wells Fargo Bank in Charles Sykes' name.
Please contact Dana Sykes at dsykes307@msn.com for more information.
Advertorial paid for by Dana Sykes.
