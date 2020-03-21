SWEETWATER COUNTY — If there’s one phrase that best describes the spirit and resolve of Sweetwater County, it is “can-do.” Ever since our forebears first came to this area, we have always striven to make this special neck of the woods (or maybe the desert!) a better place. And that is especially true when it comes to neighbors, friends and co-workers reaching out to help one another in times of real need.
For the last 25 years, thousands of residents have come together to lend a helping hand as Cowboys Against Cancer volunteers. Whether they donate time, money, a special auction item, or attend the yearly benefit dinner held the first Saturday in November, Sweetwater County residents have time and time again stepped up to the plate with a generosity unparalleled in the Intermountain West.
Cowboys Against Cancer (CAC) is the brainchild of Margaret Parry, president and founder. When she was diagnosed with cancer in the early 1990s, she spent countless hours traveling to Salt Lake City for treatment. Those seemingly never-ending trips made her realize there was a real gap in the assistance available to area cancer patients—especially paying for the costs not covered by medical insurance such as hotels, gas, and food.
From that “light-bulb” moment, the idea of the Cowboys Against Cancer grant program was born. A cancer patient or family member can easily fill out an application in a few minutes. Once approved, the patient receives either $1,500 for costs associated with in-county treatment or $3,000 if they must travel elsewhere. Since its beginning, Cowboys Against Cancer has distributed nearly $6 million to well over 2,000 cancer patients in Sweetwater County. Each of those patients has a uniquely personal story, but they share the view that the grant they received from CAC helped ease an unimaginable burden.
At Cowboys Against Cancer, the “can-do” spirit is entirely dependent on the wonderful volunteers.
“We are 100% all volunteer,” said Parry.
Hundreds of folks come out year after year to offer their services to ensure the annual benefit is a success. Thousands of hours are donated, and business partners unfailingly offer incredible support through corporate sponsorships.
But a group Parry warmly refers to as CAC’s “unsung heroes” are the chefs who volunteer their time to cook a gourmet meal for the benefit dinner.
“They receive no compensation and travel from all over the Intermountain West, not only Wyoming but also Montana, Utah, Nevada and Colorado — entirely at their own expense — to offer their excellent culinary skills for the benefit,” said Parry.
This is no easy task as the event draws over 850 people for a sit-down plated dinner.
“I am so fond of all of the chefs who have cooked for CAC over the years and so grateful for their donation of their time and talent. But of course, all of the CAC volunteers bring special something special to the organization to ensure it continues to be a resounding success,” she continued.
If you or someone you know could benefit from a Cowboys Against Cancer grant, please contact the organization at 307-382-9620. Additional information about Cowboys Against Cancer is available at its website: cowboysagainstcancer.com. The 26th annual benefit will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.