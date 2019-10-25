ROCK SPRINGS — Aron Vincent, left, Sam Taylor, center, and Katie Havskjold create zombies from Barbies for the Zombie Apocalypse on Thursday at the White Mountain Library. Participants also fought in a {span}zombie vs. human Nerf war. On Tuesday, there will be a Halloween Evening Story Time at 6 p.m at White Mountain Library and a Spooktacular Story Time at 6 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.
