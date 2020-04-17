SWEETWATER COUNTY— “Cruising the Drag against COVID-19” seems to be just what the doctor ordered.
WyoRadio, The Radio Network and Kelly’s Convenience Centers have teamed up to host “Cruising the Drag against COVID-19” in Rock Springs and Green River from 7-8 p.m. Friday. The Memorial Hospital Foundation and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are grateful to all involved, according to a press release.
Bruce Pivic of WyoRadio, Island Richards of Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and Al Harris of The Radio Network have each pledged to match donations up to $1,000. Western Wyoming Beverages will donate 1,000 sodas and Sinclair will donate swag.
You don’t have to donate to participate, Pivic said. But if the community does raise at least $1,000, the Foundation will receive $4,000.
Donation collection boxes will be set up at the Kelly’s Convenience Center on Sunset Drive in Rock Springs and at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, according to Pivic. Cash or checks will be accepted with checks made out to the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Donations from those not on the cruise are also encouraged.
The Rock Springs Drag begins at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1652 Ninth Street and ends at the Kelly’s Convenience Center at 1645 Sunset Drive.
The Green River Drag begins at the Green River Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way and will end at the Arnold Family Chiropractic Center at 705 Uinta Drive.
WyoRadio and The Radio Network will both be airing “Cruise the Drag” music during the event on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK (streamed at 1360KRKK.com) and The Radio Network’s 1490 KUGR on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m.
Children are encouraged to write letters to first responders. Both radio stations will post them on their Facebook pages – Wyo4News and The Radio Network.
Participants are encouraged to honk their horns while cruising in support of COVID-19, health care workers, and area first responders. Proper social distancing advisories are encouraged and no stops or gatherings will be allowed.
So, hop in your car, turn up the tunes and ride the drag.
