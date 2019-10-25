ROCK SPRINGS — Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue will host its seventh annual Long Dog Derby Day on Saturday.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with races starting at 11:30 a.m. on South Main Street by the Historic Railroad Depot in Rock Springs. Proceeds will benefit the Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue for vet care of fosters waiting for a forever home. Dachshunds and dachshund mixes will be available for adoption at the event.
Dogs are encouraged to come in costume. The entry fee is $15 per dog. Prizes will be awarded, and races for dachshunds and dachshund mixes will be run according to age. Long Dog Derby Day will include free costume contests -- one for dachshunds and one for all breeds. There will also be races for other breeds as well as booths.
Food and gently used toys for dogs and cats will be accepted for Petunia’s Pet food pantry during the event. All dogs must be current on vaccines and females in heat will not be allowed.
