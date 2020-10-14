SWEETWATER COUNTY — For nearly 30 years, the portable planetarium has been a fixture in Sweetwater County. But after three decades, the planetarium is showing its age. Sweetwater BOCES is hoping to purchase a new, digital planetarium, according to a press release. With the help of the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the organization has taken the first step toward that goal.
For years, people of all ages have met in school gymnasiums, classrooms, libraries, church basements and college atriums to explore and learn about the night sky. The portable planetarium taught astronomy during significant events, like the 2018 solar eclipse. For the local community, from babies held on their parent’s lap to children in wheelchairs, the planetarium has been a resource to all who enter its silver dome.
After so many years, the planetarium has become worn out. The dome itself has many holes in it, and the technology is sorely outdated. Current portable planetariums rely on digital projectors, with regular updates to reflect the ever changing landscape of astronomy.
Sweetwater BOCES hopes to purchase a new digital portable planetarium to replace the old one. With a price tag of $50,000, according to the press release, BOCES is hoping to rely on grants and donations in order to achieve this goal.
The first $5,000 has been provided thanks to a grant from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation or www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
If you are interested in contributing to the efforts to buy a new planetarium, donations can be mailed to:
SBOCES Foundation Digital Planetarium
2500 College Drive B-640
Rock Springs, WY 82901
If you have questions about the planetarium, send an email to Dr. Diana Wiig at sweetwaterstarquest@gmail.com.
