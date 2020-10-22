GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council welcomed Dr. Josh Binks to Sweetwater County at the Oct. 20 council meeting to speak about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Binks is the new radiation oncologist at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Binks said he was very impressed with all the pink at City Hall, honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Joining Dr. Binks were three cancer survivors and Radiation Oncology RN Eva Wasseen, who told the council that because of early detection and better treatment there are more cancer survivors each year.
Cancer survivor Pat Doak, who is also a registered nurse, said the Regional Cancer Center in Rock Springs is “the best thing to happen in Sweetwater County” and “this is a good thing.” She said cancer patients always had to travel to Salt Lake City, and now they can be treated at home.
