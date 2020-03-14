SWEETWATER COUNTY — The YWCA of Sweetwater County continues to provide services in line with its mission: eliminating racism and empowering women. Each of the services provided help take steps toward that very big goal.
YWCA is part of a national organization with over 204 affiliates in the United States. Each of these organizations has the same mission and focuses on meeting that goal based on the needs of each individual community. In Sweetwater County, YWCA focuses on addressing issues related to family violence prevention and education, providing childcare to families regardless of their income, and offering free financial education.
YWCA of Sweetwater County began in 1976 and has grown into the agency it is today by the dedication, vision and hard work of employees and volunteers. The organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors. The 2020 YWCA Board of Directors members are Debbie Orr, Malinda Searle, Dianna Johnson, Sage Hilstad, Mera Souare, Jonathan Green, Kelly Sugihara, Tiffany Kindel, and Colt Stratton, Rick Baker, and Nellie Nutting.
The primary responsibility of the board of directors is to assure proper management and that programs are in line with meeting the goals of the mission. Each board member dedicates six to 10 hours a month at board meetings, advisory committees for individual programs, subcommittees, fundraising events and public speaking engagements. The YWCA Board of Directors is a vital part of the success of the organization.
The agency receives funding through grants, private donors and fundraisers. The two main fundraisers are Bowls of Caring — to take place March 26, 2020 — and Festival of Trees. YWCA has been organizing both events for the past five or more years. Each of these fundraisers help fund all the services that YWCA offers to the community.
In addition to these events, YWCA also hosts many outreach and awareness events to help raise awareness of the issues the organization works to address. Every October, YWCA hosts an annual domestic violence awareness and prevention event that not only brings awareness to the community but also gives families and friends of victims the opportunity to light a candle in their memory. In 2019, the event was hosted at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs and featured Carine McCandless, author of New York Times bestseller "The Wild Truth," and Annette McGivney, author of National Outdoor Book Award-winner "Pure Land." Both women shared their stories and spoke about how domestic violence and sexual assault affected their personal lives. Purple lights were placed along Dewar Drive to represent victims who have died in Wyoming because of domestic violence.
YWCA also brings sexual assault awareness to Sweetwater County each April through the organization’s Run with the Badges 5K race. 2020 will be the organization's sixth year of hosting the race and partnering with local law enforcement agencies throughout Sweetwater County. The event will take place on April 25 at the Island Pavilion in Green River. Those who want to register can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WY/GreenRiver/RunwiththeBadges.
In December of 2019, YWCA had its first Holiday Program which gave childcare students and their families the opportunity to get together and perform holiday songs. Imagine nearly 90 students, ages 6 months to 12 years, all performing together!
Every May, YWCA hosts a graduation ceremony for the preschool class and their families to celebrate their success and achievement of being Kindergarten ready! Each of these events helps to showcase the value that early childhood education provides to both the children and their families in this community.
YWCA greatly appreciates the community's help through the year in helping the organization continue to provide quality services to clients throughout Sweetwater County. In 2019, YWCA provided over 15,000 services to more than 835 individuals, provided 1,187 shelter nights to 74 adults and 50 children, and answered 1,299 crisis line calls. In 2019, YWCA also participated in 15 Child Advocacy Team forensic interviews. In the fiscal year of 2018-19, of the 186 children enrolled in childcare, 69 of those students received tuition assistance through the YWCA sliding fee scale.
For 2020, YWCA will continue to focus on addressing community needs and taking steps to achieve that big mission. Each of the programs offered helps take steps to move the needle toward real change. YWCA offers services to everyone in the community with no limitations for age, gender, income, race or sexual orientation. The vision of YWCA is a story about women developing and adopting a vision to transform the world around them.
YWCA continues to seek out and foster community collaborations as one of the best ways to introduce its clients to financial planning. YWCA financial education encourages women and families alike to schedule an appointment to have a one-on-one conversation about their financial goals. Too often people feel financial planning is complicated, scary or not relevant unless you have lots of money, but YWCA believes everyone can take charge of their finances and will be there to help you do it.
Another YWCA campaign is “ACT RS: To End Sexual Violence.” ACT RS aims to establish norms of respect, dignity, equality, safety, speaking out, and helping others. Sexual violence is a serious problem that can have lasting, harmful effects on victims and their family, friends, and communities. ACT RS is on a mission to end sexual violence by bringing the community together to stand up against the social context that surrounds sexual violence. This includes harmful gender stereotypes, privacy and silence, violence, and power and control. Everybody can play a role in preventing sexual violence and YWCA Advocates are working in Sweetwater County to bring awareness and prevention work.
YWCA is still providing tuition assistance to all families whose income qualifies. Department of Family Services tuition assistance is accepted as well as a Sliding Fee Scale which allows parents to pay anywhere between 10% and 100% of tuition. YWCA will continue to apply for grants, like community service block grants, or Wyoming Community Foundation, throughout the community to ensure all families can have affordable quality childcare.
YWCA is always seeking volunteers for various tasks and opportunities throughout the organization. If you or someone you know may be interested in volunteering at the YWCA, please contact Kayla at 352-6635. You can visit YWCA on the web at www.ywcasweetwater.org. For information regarding YWCA services, please call 352-6635. If you are in need of help with domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or sex trafficking, call YWCA’s Crisis line at 307-352-1030.
The YWCA of Sweetwater County is a United Way community partner.
