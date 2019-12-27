SWEETWATER COUNTY — This holiday season, from Dec. 27 through Jan. 1, Sweetwater County law enforcement will be focused on stopping drunken driving as part of a year-end operation. Deputies, officers and troopers will show zero tolerance for drunken and impaired driving. There will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired, along with additional law enforcement efforts, according to a press release.
Nationally, during December 2018, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunken driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, the 285 drunken-driving-related fatalities were more than during any other holiday that year. These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior.
Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding everyone that many resources are available to get them home safely.
“Drunk driving is always a bad choice,” Capt. James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.
“Remember to plan for a safe ride home before you ever go out. Over the holidays, we will have zero tolerance for drunk driving,” Capt. James said.
Sweetwater County law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
-- If you see a drunken driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.
-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
