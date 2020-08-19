ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's lunchtime concerts – the Brown Bag Concert Series – come to an end on Tuesday with a performance by Steven Davis.
The concert will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the grassy area on the northeast side of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building at 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs. The show is free and guests are invited to bring their lunch, chair and sunscreen, and enjoy a summer day in Downtown Rock Springs; most of the downtown restaurants offer take-out as an option for lunch.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Davis was born and raised in Green River, but always had his eyes on the horizon, organizers said. Music became a very special and important part of his life at 13 when his mom could finally afford his first six-string. Only a year had gone by and already he was writing his own songs and making leaps and bounds with the guitar. After some small-town heartbreak, Steven was thirsty for adventure, according to a press release.
After some time in Europe, Steven returned to the states, continuing to ramble and travel until he found himself in the oil fields of North Dakota. He worked there for two years, spending his earnings seeing the world. Eventually he left North Dakota and returned home to the Rock Springs and Green River area.
Every song Steven has written has a story, an original background and written through his life experience; he has been a traveler, roofer, rancher, oil field hand, a hobo and much more, according to the release.
