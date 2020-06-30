Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 61F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 42F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.