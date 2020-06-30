ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, in consultation with Mayor Kaumo and city staff, made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews.
The organizing committee had been moving forward with plans for the 2020 event and contacting breweries and vendors, booking musical entertainment, applying for permits, and communicating with sponsors. Members were optimistic that given the date of the event, they would still be able to host it. However, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases locally, paired with Gov. Mark Gordon’s extension on crowds not to exceed 250, made it clear the event would not be possible in 2020, according to a press release.
“We certainly don’t want to put anyone at risk,” Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager Chad M. Banks said. "It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and, more importantly, something the community looks forward to. Canceling this year was a very tough decision.”
“We had some exciting improvements for the 2020 event planned. We look forward to hosting the event again in 2021 – Aug.14,” Banks said.
Changes for 2020 included a VIP tasting hour and unlimited sampling.
