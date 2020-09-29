ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the annual Wyoming State Spelling Bee on March 20, 2021. Discounts will be offered to schools that register with Scripps before Oct. 16, 2020.
Each year, 70-80 students from across the state participate in the competition. To be eligible to compete, spellers must not have reached their 15th birthday or passed beyond the eighth grade on or before Aug. 31, 2019.
Additionally, spellers must attend a school or home school that is officially enrolled with Scripps National Spelling Bee. Western encourages all qualified spellers to participate in their local bees and participate in the fun and beneficial State competition as a local winner.
Students who place in first, second, or third place earn cash prizes, and the first-place contestant has the opportunity to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
“This is an incredible opportunity for some of our state’s brightest and most ambitious students to participate in friendly competition. It’s a memorable experience for students who get to meet their peers from across the state, tackle their nerves and test their spelling knowledge,” said Linda Day, state spelling bee director.
Western will host the state bee at the Rock Springs campus with the help of the Wyoming Community Foundation and Explore Wyoming. Event organizers will follow local, state, and national health directives regarding COVID-19 as they pertain to events. All on-campus events are subject to space capacities, mitigation protocols, or possible cancellation due to COVID-19.
Western encourages students, schools, home-schooled families or educators interested in learning more about or to participate in the state spelling bee to contact lday@westernwyoming.edu or call 307-872-1302. To register, visit www.spellingbee.com.
