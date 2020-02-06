ROCK SPRINGS -- John Denver fans won't want to miss the performance of “A Tribute to John Denver” with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon. They will perform at the Broadway Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m. April 11.
Hailed as the nation's most exciting John Denver tribute band with a show that has been receiving delighted acclaim from audiences all over the country, Collins and Boulder Canyon perform all of the favorite hits including “Annie's Song,” “Rocky Mountain High,” Thank God I'm a Country Boy,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Though the audience might detect some similarities in appearance and voice to Denver, Collins brings amazing energy to the stage as an award winning songwriter, singer, and entertainer, according to a press release. Boulder Canyon has some of the best musicians from across the country. Organizers said each member has an amazing talent that they bring to the band.
Lower seats cost $35 and upper seats are $30. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and BroadwayRS.com.
