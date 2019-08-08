08-10-19 Brown Bag Concert The Annie Oakley
ROCK SPRINGS — Nia Personette, left, provides violin and harmonies for The Annie Oakley, an indie folk band fronted by identical twin sisters Jo and Sophia Babb. The group performed in downtown Rock Springs on Tuesday for the Brown Bag Concert series. Three weeks remain in the summer series with Tim Marcum performing from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bank Court.

 Rocket-Miner Photo/Hannah Romero

