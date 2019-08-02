SWEETWATER COUNTY—A dozen gardens, including 10 in Green River and two in Rock Springs, will be featured during the 26th Green River Pond and Garden Tour on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The event is open to the public free of charge. Participants can tour any home in any order from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will come away with amazing gardening ideas or will leave relaxed and amazed at the creations of local gardeners, according to organizers.
Learn what grows well in our high desert climate as all garden home owners are willing to share their successes and failures. Several master gardeners will be available during the tour to offer specialized information and help.
Many of the garden homes will be marked with swopper flags or yard signs for easy location. Visitors will see ponds at several stops, ranging from small to large, with some including colorful medium to large koi.
Participants will also have the opportunity to meet and visit with Jennifer Edelmayer from the Wild Sage Garden committee. She will provide information on the concept of the Wild Sage Garden as well as a tour of her own garden near Jamestown.
TOUR STOPS IN GREEN RIVER:
-- Wild Sage Garden - 1600 State Highway 374, Green River (Jamestown), first right under Tollgate Rock
-- Jacobsons - 668 Railroad St.
-- Measles - 345 Hutton St.
-- Murphys - 525 Hackberry St.; information home with master gardener
-- Bowlings - 605 Easy St.
-- Morgans - 765 Wilkes; this garden home has a kids goldfish pond where visitors will be able to net their own goldfish and receive a bag of information and food for their new pet
-- Howes - 1165 Parkview St.; master gardener at the home.
-- Wrights - 340 Stage St.
-- Byrds - 281 Logan St.
-- Jensens - 2005 Nevada Place
TOUR STOPS IN ROCK SPRINGS:
-- Volcics - 166 Foothill
-- Kolbs - 503 Cheyenne Drive
This year’s tour is in memory of Bruce and Evelyn King. The couple’s garden home displayed the knowledge and talent of both garden enthusiasts, according to tour organizers. Today many local yards display garden color and design shared by the Kings. A garden raffle will raise funds to purchase a tree and plaque in memory of the Kings to be placed on Green River’s green belt river walk.
Additional information is available at greenriverpondtour.org or the Green River Pond Tour Facebook page. The tour is a biannual event so that old and new gardeners have time to repair or relax during the off year.
