ROCK SPRINGS — Several artists will set up pop-up displays this Saturday in downtown Rock Springs. Local businesses have invited artists to set up their artwork for the public to see.
“It’s a win-win situation,” Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director said in a press release. “The artists have a chance to show and sell their work and the stores and shops have an opportunity to promote themselves to new customers.” The Community Fine Arts Center assists with scheduling the artists for this event, according to the release.
2nd Saturday is a Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency event started in February to bring people downtown. A free event for the public, it includes such activities as scavenger hunts, live music and artists’ displays make the downtown area a community event. This month along with the visual artists, Chad Banks, the Main Street/URA manager, will guide the Mural Walk. Activities for all family members include a pet parade, sidewalk chalk drawing, and a fairy hunt at the Rock Springs Library.
Leslie Webster is a self-taught artist, having originally been drawn to the popular painted rocks movement but found the poured acrylic paintings both beautiful and challenging. Webster studied on-line videos and researched techniques and materials so that she now “not only creates one-of-a-kind art,” but she has been sharing the technique teaching classes in both Green River and Rock Springs. She will have her display in Touch of Class floral.
Suzie Baker is a photographer from Rock Springs, who works in both color and black and white images. Her photographs contain a wide variety of subjects from nature to wildlife and glass bottles to hand tools. Each photo has a unique focal point to provide a different perspective of the subjective. Baker’s photos can be seen at Bike and Trike.
Amanda Romero’s preferred medium is watercolors because of the translucent qualities, but she also works in oils and drawing in pencil, ink and charcoal. The diverse landscapes and wildlife of the area along with Western themes are her primary subject matter. Along with exhibiting at Green River’s Art on the Green, the artist also accepts commissioned artwork. See Romero’s paintings and notecards at Escape Day Spa.
Ana Reynolds is a photographer who transfers her images to wood for a one-of-a-kind look to her images. Describing herself as a crafty person, Reynolds also makes custom corn hole board games. Each game is personalized so that no two are alike. Reynolds will also be showing her work at Escape Day Spa.
Kaye L. Tyler creates unique pull toys in a variety of animal shapes. Made of wood, each one has been carefully hand-painted with decorations to delight a child or decorate a room. Tyler’s toys will be on display at Sweet Sage.
Debora Soule found that painting each morning during the time the Community Fine Arts Center was closed this spring, helped give each day structure. Her current work focuses on animals and birds using bright clear colors. Soule will have her easel set up at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
For more information, contact the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or check their webpage or Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.