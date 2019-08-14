LARAMIE -- Wyoming Public Media and UW Presents will host David Sedaris, an NPR humorist and best-selling author of “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” and “Theft By Finding: Diaries” in Laramie on Oct. 28.
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, according to event organizers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition. “Calypso,” his latest collection of essays, is a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. The audiobook of “Calypso” has been nominated for a 2019 Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category.
Tickets are general admission and cost $35 for general public and $20 for students.
Sedaris will be reading never-before-heard materials and hosting a book signing, so bring along your favorites. If you need to purchase new material, the UW Bookstore will have Sedaris’ full collection available for purchase.
The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.